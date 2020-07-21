Bamgbose unfolds largest community in Africa, set to empower 250,000 Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

The rate of poverty and unemployment in Nigeria is no doubt very high. Successive Governments have promised to decisively tackle this menace, but not much has been achieved.

The fact remains that, no government can successfully minimize unemployment without support from other relevant stakeholders. It has always been our stand in Caleb and Greg Foundation, CAGG, that ‘together we can defeat poverty’.

A statement by Olusegun Bamgbose, Esq, President,Caleb and Greg Foundation, CAGG, Foundation, throws more light to the above postulation.

“We have a collective responsibility to contribute our quota in the fight against poverty. Caleb and Greg Foundation, a. k. a CAGG Foundation is a unique and uncommon Non-profit organization poised, to partner with Government and other stakeholders, to drastically minimize poverty and unemployment in Nigeria.

We hope to explore all pragmatic and purposeful means to achieve this noble objective. We have concrete plans to cripple poverty in Nigeria. Our approach to tackling poverty and unemployment will be extensive and extraordinary. We believe that the fight against poverty will only be effective if it’s collective. Together we can defeat poverty.

Poverty is not invincible, it can be defeated. Considering the high rate of unemployment in the country, we believe it’s time to ACT. Alleviate the sufferings of the jobless. Create job opportunities for the Applicants. Teach the unemployed how to fish. We have purposeful programs aimed at achieving these objectives, they include :

1.Strategic Partnership Program, SPP.

Much can’t be achieved without partnering with Government of the day and relevant stakeholders. This necessitated our coming up with SPP. The partnership will be very extensive, all geared towards minimizing poverty in Nigeria.

National Mass Empowerment Scheme, NAMES.

This is one program of ours that is expected to empower not less than 250,000 youths.

Graduates Advancement Project, GAP.

It’s really sad that after many years of fruitless search for jobs, our graduates turn to doing menial jobs to keep soul and body together. Some have resorted to crime. This is about to change as we unfold GAP.

Cash Online Made Easy, COME.

This is one of the programs we cherish so much in our Foundation. The program is unique and unparalleled. It aimed at giving out loan without any form of collateral, no formal application, no guarantor, above all, no interest charged on the loan whatsoever. It’s an exclusive online lending platform. It’s basically meant for the unemployed.

LEAP Community.

This is by far the most talked about program in our Foundation. It’s actually going to be the largest Community in Africa. It’s hoped that about 25 million Nigerians will embrace the Community. It’s the most promising Community in the world. LEAP is an acronym meaning, Let’s Eradicate Abject Poverty, LEAP. It will be launched in October this year.

Once you register as a member, you bid farewell to poverty. The good thing about the Community is that it’s free to join. We hope to drastically minimize poverty through this unprecedented Community.

Through LEAP Community, poverty will be caged. This Community stands out from others. It is a Community that all Nigerians should embrace. We have written to the Presidency and the National Assembly on these programs of ours. Together we can defeat poverty.”

Vanguard

