Breaking News
Translate

Backlash as 602 repentant Boko Haram members are to be re-admitted into society

On 5:04 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Backlash as 602 repentant Boko Haram are to be re-admitted into society

No fewer than 602 repentant Boko Haram members, on Monday, denounced their membership of the group and swore an oath of allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The ex-insurgents who have completed a de-radicalization, rehabilitation, and reintegration program, denounced their membership of the insurgent group at the Malam Sidi Camp in Kwami Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that they denounced their membership of Boko Haram before an 11-man Quasi-Judicial Panel headed by Justice Nehizena Afolabi, of the Federal High Court, Gombe.

Speaking during the exercise, Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Shafa, the Coordinator, Operation Safe Corridor, said the appearance of the repentant insurgents before the judicial panel was a major requirement, before their reintegration into the society.

The announcement generated a lot of backlash on social media, Nigerians attacked the decision.

Many have raised questions like “is it possible to screen the combatants well enough to measure what level of threat they pose?

READ ALSO: Boko Haram, Banditry: Nigerians urged to intensify prayers for military hierarchy, troops to defeat killers across the country

Another question that’s raised is: how can we ensure that the ‘former terrorists’, if re-integrated into the society, do not end up radicalising others in the community, or becoming spies to their former terrorist masters?

Some have accused the government of playing with the terrorists

A Twitter user @gist4rolandkay wrote “Nigeria is playing whot game with Boko Haram. people are not joining Boko Haram in the north again so they have to resolve book with 602 repentant Boko Haram”
@JohnmarkMmadu wrote “The Nigerian terrorists are not different from the Nigerian government. ⁦⁦
@IRF_Ambassador @SecPompeo, Save yourselves the pain and support #BiafraExit”

@weshiftnigeria  wrote Insecurity is on the rise and yet we are setting Boko Haram members free? Our leaders should be trying to keep us safe instead of exposing us to potential harm! #shiftsecurity
@nonsoharcourt “I wonder why we still have people in Nigerian prisons then, if these Boko Haram bastards can just repent easily and be let off the hook”

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!