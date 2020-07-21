Breaking News
AUTO CRASH: Ondo only female lawmaker escapes death by whiskers

By Dayo Johnson Akure

A Member of the Ondo State House of Assembly representing Ilaje Constituency-2 Favour Tomomewo has escaped death by whiskers in an auto crash along Ondo/ Ore highway.

Tomomewo was rushing back to Akure, the state capital to participate in the governorship primary when the crash occurred.
Vanguard learnt that the accident occurred at about 7 am Monday.

A family source said that “Tomomewo had travelled home in preparation for the APC primary elections. The accident occurred at about 7:00 am, she was returning from her ward Mahin ward iv of Ilaje Local Government Area of the state

She sustained an injury and has since been taken to an undisclosed hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment.

