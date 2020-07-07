Kindly Share This Story:

Austrian-born Nigerian midfielder, Osarenren Okugbowa, has joined German Regionalliga Nord champions, VfB Lubeck, in a deal which the German side have described as a progressive addition.

In a statement on their official website, the German division three winners said Okugbowa joins then on a one-year contract from Austrian division two team, Floridsdorfer AC, where he spent eighteen months, distinguishing himself in the heart of the midfield.

Okungbowa is expected to begin training with his new teammates at VfB Lubeck, in mid-July.

In fact, Okugbowa, who was born and raised in Austria, is reputed to be a talented natural-born left-footer, a rarity these days in modern football.

It also signposts him as a player who can easily hold his own in the defensive midfield position, which he has perfected with seamless displays on the pitch.

Born to Nigerian parents, Osarenren Okugbowa had previously starred for Austrian giants, Rapid Vienna, for eight years, between 2010 and 2018.

He also played for St. Polten, earning high marks for his disciplined defensive display.

Reacting to his transfer to VfB Lubeck, Okugbowa said he was ready for the challenge in the German league, having gone through the mill of professional football in Austria, with much success.

Okugbowa said: “I had very good discussions with trainer Rolf Landert. These discussions made it easy for me to step away from home for the first time. I’m looking forward to the challenge in the far north.”

Also speaking, Sports Director of VfB Lubeck, Rocco Lesser, hailed the signing of Osarenren Okugbowa as a massive scoop by the German regional champions.

According to Rocco, “he can be used Multi-functionally as a six-man or central defender. He is very athletic and powerful in a duel.

“He brings the necessary calm on the ball. He is more of a late bloomer due to injuries.”

