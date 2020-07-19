Attempted arrest: Reps member backs Wike on protection of Nunieh

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Federal lawmaker, Dumnamene Dekor, has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for “timely intervention and protection” for former acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joi Nunieh, against police arrest.

The commendation by Dekor, member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, comes as Nunieh secured a court order against arrest following police notification to Wike to turn her in after the Governor had, Thursday, rescued Nunieh from police invasion of her Port Harcourt, Rivers state home.

The lawmaker said, “But for the timely and necessary intervention of Wike, the ugly episode might have incited a more serious situation in the state than the security operatives could envisage.

“By coming out in defence of this daughter of the State irrespective of party affiliation, His Excellency has again proven his uncommon leadership and willingness to ensure that the fundamental human rights of all Rivers people are respected without necessarily encouraging them to disrespect the law or constituted authorities.”

On the siege on the residence of Nunieh by armed Policemen, Dekoor said the action by the law enforcement agents “beats every sense of reason and has shown that we still live in a kind of brutish environment”

“If this could happen to a person of Dr Nunieh’s status as former NDDC MD who is not before any court of law or anti-graft agency for any wrong doing, how safe are ordinary Nigerians? Honestly, it is very, very condemnable. We are not living in a police state.

“We are free Nigerians who have every right. I am surprised because in the first place, Nunieh is my constituent and that is why I am particularly touched. She has been roundly intimidated for quite some time now. But the peak of it is what happened Thursday morning.”

On the rot in NDDC, he said, “If the President is interested in ensuring that NDDC functions and they want to do proper audit, I don’t think most of these characters running the place and those even supervising them are supposed to be doing that.

He urged Buhari to look for true Nigerians, true Niger Deltans with the right competencies and integrity to get into that place so we can have an NDDC team that is going to run and build the place for us to live. If not, with what we see now, we are just wasting our time.

