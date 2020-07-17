ASCI founder holds media tour, speaks on youth empowerment

Kindly Share This Story:

…as world marks “Youth Skills Day” across the globe

As Nigeria, and the entire Africa continent joins the world in the celebration of World Youth Skills Day, the founder and President of Africa Scholars Care Initiative (ASCI), Miss Joy Onumajuru has shared her perspective on the significant, relevance and the relative impact of dynamism on human capital development, as it concerns youths.

Onumajuru made the reaction while speaking during one of media chat with a local television station where she proactively responded to issues surrounding skills for youths and the Impact of Covid-19 on human capital development.

Harping on the theme of this year’s anniversary which is “Human Capital Development”, she spoke extensively on youths and skills acquisition, especially with regards to the recent challenges experienced as a result of the novel Coronavirus pandemic outbreak. She noted that there cannot be any reasonable development with a world of youths without skills. She emphasized on the need to invest in youths by taking them up in different skills.

Additionally she stated that there is need for Nigeria and the present administration to improve upon its local content and help the youth realize that there isn’t any room for laxity, as well as bridge the lacuna that we see today with regards joblessness and engagements in crime that threatens national security and peaceful coexistence.

She however encouraged governments at all levels to come up with programs on skills empowerment that could help Youths survive especially with the recent outbreak of coronavirus and challenges it has created on skills acquisitions.

Speaking further, she emphasized the need to ensure that youths learn domestic skills that include baking, fashion designs, soap making and other empowerment skills that could be promoted by exploring the fast growing development opportunities in ICT, which is also an area where efforts can be extensively channeled to support empowerment for youth in Nigeria.

“We have remained committed to programs and initiatives that supports empowerment, care and enlightenment for prospective development across Africa, especially in Nigeria. My Foundation recently constructed and commissioned a high leveled water system in a primary school in Jahi, Abuja to provide water to children in school, as well as those living within the Community,” says Onumajuru.

In continuation of her media tour, ASCI founder has promised a continuous advocacy for vulnerable children and households across Nigeria and Africa, especially in this time of Covid19.

