Asaba stormwater drainage project will be completed in 3 months ― Augoye

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta State Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, has said the Okpanam storm water drainage project in Asaba channeling flood to ‘Iyi-Uku River’ in Okotomi quarters would be ready for inauguration within the next three months.

Augoye, who stated this while inspecting the project, said the 4.6km drain was a proactive measure taken by the state government to address the flooding from Okpanam to Shoprite area in Asaba, saying that the Contractor has done 2.9km out of the 4.6km.

Accompanied by his Information counterpart, Mr Charles Aniagwu, the Works Commissioner explained that the depth of the drains were 3.5 metres by 1.2 metres, 1.5 metres by 1.5 metres and 0.9 meters by 0.9 meters depending on the topography of the affected area.

Saying the state government was already tarring five roads around Okpanam Road in a bid to control flood which was already a big problem on the road, adjoining streets and Okpanam community, he said; “we are also constructing some adjoining streets, about 12 of them.

“The essence is to reduce the volume of silts (sands) that move from this area to block the drains along the Okpanam Road. These are the areas through which the floodwater moves from Okpanam down to Asaba. So, we have to take care of that”.

Urging the contractors to redouble efforts to meet deadlines for the various projects in the state, he said many other roads were being constructed and tarred in Warri and Uvwie.

Speaking further on the Okpanam/Okotomi stormwater drain project, he said that 60 percent of the marked buildings for demolition have been paid for, insisting that those who built without proper acquisition would not be paid.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu who also spoke to newsmen during the inspection, held that “the COVID-19 pandemic cannot deter the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa led administration from embarking on projects that will make life conducive for Deltans”.

Aniagwu said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was desirous of building a stronger Delta through infrastructural transformation and human capital development.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

