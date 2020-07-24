Arteta: Winning FA Cup not good enough for Arsenal

Kindly Share This Story:

Mikel Arteta says winning the FA Cup and finishing eighth in the Premier League does not constitute a good season for Arsenal.

The club have had a difficult campaign, but they can still finish eighth in the Premier League if they beat Watford on Sunday and other results go their way.

Arsenal can also qualify for next season’s Europa League and claim a record 14th FA Cup if they beat Chelsea in the final a week on Saturday.

But asked if finishing eighth in the Premier League and winning the FA Cup constituted a good season for Arsenal, Arteta said: “No. For me, this club deserves the best and you have to be fighting for every title. Obviously, after everything that happened, if we are able to win the final and qualify for Europe, we can say it’s OK. But it’s not the level for this football club.”

