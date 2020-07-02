Arteta sends Guendouzi warning after midfielder left out of Arsenal squad

Kindly Share This Story:

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has warned Matteo Guendouzi he must alter his behaviour if he is to force his way back into the side.

Guendouzi grabbed Neal Maupay around the neck following Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton and, although he faced no further action from the FA, he has not featured for the Gunners since.

The midfielder has been left out of the Arsenal squad for their subsequent victories over Southampton, Sheffield United and most recently Norwich on Wednesday evening.

When asked about Guendouzi’s absence at full time, Arteta replied (via the Metro): “It’s the same reasons as last week. Some things have to change and nothing has changed.”

The Arsenal manager did drop a hint that the 21-year-old could force his way back into the side if he follows the example set by fellow midfielder Granit Xhaka.

The Swiss international’s career at the Emirates appeared all but over after he angrily reacted to the taunts of Arsenal fans during their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

Xhaka was poised to depart the club for Hertha Berlin in January before new boss Mikel Arteta stepped in and persuaded him to stay.

The midfielder has gone on to grow into an influential part of Arteta’s new-look Arsenal, starting 10 of the last 12 Premier League games since the turn of the year, and netting the Gunners’ second against Norwich.

