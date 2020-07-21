Arrest those involved in misappropriation of NDDC funds — Tony Abdullai

Kindly Share This Story:

Legal practitioner and maritime expert, Tony Abdullai, is among Nigerians that are reacting to current issues on the front burner in the country. In this interview with Vanguard’s Evelyn Usman, he bared his mind on the ongoing investigation of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, calling for the arrest of anyone indicted. He also applauds the present administration’s move in the ongoing investigation of some key players in the ruling party and those considered as its stooge, as well as suggests some possible adjustment in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. Excerpts.

How would you describe the arrest, suspension and ongoing investigation into the allegations against the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu?

I tell you, these are some of the risks involved in occupying such a position and trying to do your best at the same time. However, It will not be proper to respond to the issues raised by the lawyer to the chairman of EFCC, because he denied almost all the allegations. But there is no smoke without fire.

Magu has done well as the chairman of EFCC, even though he had his shortcomings. For instance, the donation of houses to the Lagos State government was a good one. If you do a comparative analysis, I would say EFCC under Magu has done well.

The chairman of the panel of inquiry, Justice Salami, is a man of integrity. I doubt if he wants to trade that for political dictate, by entertaining improper and unfounded fraud allegations against Magu.

ALSO READ:

I wish to commend the President because it will be difficult for a president to allow this, because by implication the President could be indicted. This also goes to show the integrity of the President because if he has done anything shady, he wouldn’t allow it to hold.

Many attribute Magu’s treatment to the exit of former Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari. What is your take on this?

I doubt if there is any nexus between the exit or death of former Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari and Magu. It has been speculated that late Abba Kyari was the Godfather of Magu and backed him to do most of the things he did. The questions should be, what were the things he did? Is there anything fraudulent or illegal?

It is expected that when a judge passes judgement, some people will be happy and others sad. So many people will be sad with you, especially if you want to do your job well. I am not making a case for Magu and I will not say that he is clean until I hear the final verdict from the panel.

Look at Ribadu, the first chairman of the EFCC; he did a good job. I knew Ribadu personally, when I did my Youth Service in the legal section of Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos. I know him as an incorruptible man. An instance was the Brazil heavy fraud case he busted.

Then, one of the parties had demanded my service as a lawyer. But Ribadu told me that it was a dirty and bad case. He said, ‘you are a lawyer and you have a choice but it’s not a good case to help your name’.

He did a good job and still was almost disgraced out of the job. If Magu is indicted, I will support the government to deal with him. But if he is vindicated, he will become more popular.

Some of the those facing one allegation or the other are within the ruling party. Does that project the way forward for the party?

A lot is happening. We saw the issue of the Minister of State for Niger Delta, Festus Keyamo and the altercation at the Senate. The President of the senate is APC, Keyamo is APC, Minister of Niger Delta is also in APC. I think it is a plus for the party because they did not allow political sentiments of being in the same party to cover what ought not to be covered.

In the case of Magu, the Presidency came out openly to say that all allegations must be investigated.

But Akpabio’s issue is most unfortunate. We must not allow technicality or political maneuvering to undermine a thorough investigation into allegations that were made against the Minister of Niger Delta. I am surprised that within a few months of Keyamo becoming the Minister for State of Niger Delta, he was removed. I am sure most of these things will not happen if he was there.

I know he would have resigned if he cannot stop it. Maybe he was deliberately removed. The allegations and amount allegedly stolen by those who are supposed to use the funds for the Niger Delta region are mind-boggling.

I watched how the former Managing Director made a lot of allegations against Akpabio and police went to her house in Rivers State to effect her arrest; only to be rescued by the governor.

As a legal practitioner, what do you think the EFCC needs to retain its standing as a reliable anti-graft commission?

The EFCC act should be amended. I think the chairman has too much power. Recently, the NFIU (Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit) became independent. That is a good one. It will enable them to check activities of the EFCC.

The power to investigate and prosecute should be separated. In prosecution, there should be a methodology of checking any office charged with the responsibility of prosecuting, including the office of the Minister for Justice.

Don’t forget that we saw a letter purportedly emanating from the office, to the EFCC and the Navy asking that a certain company be given the franchise to handle the auction of certain properties recovered by the EFCC and it was alleged that the same company was a suspect before the EFCC, in a case of fraud.

In as much as I know that given the courageous action of Malami, if there is any truth in the allegation made against Magu, naturally, Magu will also want to show that Malami is dirty.

On the issue of the qualification of anyone to be appointed as EFCC chairman, which is either you are a serving or retired senior police officer equivalent to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police; we need to amend that. Anybody can be the chairman of EFCC, including myself. EFCC should investigate while anybody that is independent of the Minister of Justice or EFCC should be in-charge of prosecution.

Recovery of the properties and money should go to a different body that shall account and remit same to the Federal Government. I have written to EFCC challenging the donation of a property to government as an isolation centre and to other agencies. That intent is good, but does EFCC have such power?

There is also a need to have a body in-charge of the welfare of staff that is independent of the chairman of EFCC, so that if you are not in his good books your job will not be threatened.

We are aware of a level 17 officer in EFCC who retired from another parastatal to join EFCC. He alleged that he was intimidated and victimised for nursing the ambition to become the chairman of EFCC. We are aware that he went to court and got a court order reversing the decision of Magu on his case.

It’s not speculation. This is an example of what I meant when I said that the chairman has so much power. He did not become the chairman by promotion within the ranks in civil service. He was appointed, therefore the power should be reduced.

What is your view on the call for the replacement of security Chiefs?

It is time to remove the security chiefs and bring in more vibrant ones. The President should investigate the fight against Boko Haram and killings of soldiers. Is it possible that the soldiers were well-armed and yet they cannot defend themselves or is it that some people are not doing what they are supposed to do?

I am not a military man but I know that you cannot keep a hungry man at your gate and be safe.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: