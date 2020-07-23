AROTILE’s DEATH: Yoruba group calls for arrest of Killer

Kindly Share This Story:

…Questions NAF report on her demise

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Federation of Yoruba Consciousness and Culture FYCC (ALAJOBI) has called for the arrest of those involved in fatal accident that led to the death of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile.

The group maintained that Tolu was murdered, by people believe to be envious of the lofty heights.

In a statement, the President general of, FYCC, Bashorun Kunle Adeshokan, questioned report the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, gave on what transpired.

According to the statement: “The report from the Nigerian Air Force Public Relations Department leaves us with no doubt in our position. How on earth will (3) Ex- secondary school male friends move unhindered within the Nigerian Air Force Base, with tight security, driving without valid driver’s license and engage a car in reverse gear to greet a female combatant friend, and had such fatal effect on the friend who obviously would have been adequately prepared to welcome her male friends purportedly in the car.

“We suspect a foul play in the arrangement because this has brought the suspicion that Tolulope Arotile might have been killed by the Boko Haram collaborators within the Military circle. The late general Sanni Abacha, once said Terrorism cannot survive in a country for more than (3) months if there are no collaborators within the government of that country.

“We have records of many gallant and dedicated Yoruba officers who met there untimely death in such clumsy circumstances. Their deaths were shrouded in controversies such as this. We recall that the late Air Commodore Shittu Alao of Ogbomosho was said to have had a plane crash until the Autopsy carried out by the young Doctor Adetokunbo Ademola revealed that he had gunshots in his body, the young Doctor was also assassinated almost immediately in 1969. Another case that has prompted us to have a critical look at Tolulope’s case, is the arranged accident of another Illustrious Yoruba Son in person of Late Colonel Odeleke, who was invited to a meeting in Abuja only for a rabid driver within a security fortified area, to ram him down in the full glares of others. Is this not too cheap for our sensibility?

“In this same accident arrangement, the son of a legal luminary, Chief Olu Onogoruwa was murdered within his father estate. Onogoruwa never survived the trauma as it led to his untimely death. For how long shall we continue to lose our best brains in Yoruba land to this evil contraption called Nigeria?

“The recent murder of Mrs Olakunri, the daughter of a pivotal leader in Yoruba land, Pa Fasoranti is still fresh in our memories. FYCC (ALAJOBI) and other self-determination groups in Yoruba land are taking records of these conspiracies. At the moment over (400) Yoruba senior and junior military officers have been murdered by the evil conspirators in the military and government of Nigeria.

“The vehicle plate number with which Tolulope was murdered, was not registered with the Nigerian Road Safety Commission”.

The group called on the government to publish name of the owner of the vehicle and other related information concerning the vehicle.

“We demand the arrest of Arotile murderers within the NAF Base Kaduna and they should be made to face the full wrath of the law”.

