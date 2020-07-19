Arotile’s death: Least we expect is investigation, independent autopsy ― Adegboruwa

Kindly Share This Story:

Lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has said that the least expected thing on Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile’s ‘mysterious death’ is to set up a proper investigation, Coroner’s Inquest and an independent autopsy.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) stressed that there are some pertinent questions begging for answers like who drove the car? Where did the accident happen? Where was Arotile going to?

In a statement titled: NIGERIANS DESERVE PROPER INVESTIGATION INTO THE DEATH OF AROTILE BEFORE BURIAL, Adegboruwa said: “The sudden death of Tolulope Arotile has caused national mourning in this time of COVID 19 pandemic.

“It is tragic, painful and gruesome. The inconsistent stories emerging from the Nigerian Air Force has not helped to douse the suspicions.

“The least we expect is a proper investigation, followed with a Coroner’s Inquest, including an independent autopsy report. There is no point in rushing to bury her in the light of the emerging revelations.”

Adegboruwa further added: “These are the questions: Who drove the car? Where did the accident happen? Where was Arotile going to? A reversing car means it had passed her, so was she trekking? Was she blindfolded not to see the reversing car to escape? Were her legs tied? What kind of medical treatment did she receive? In which hospital was she treated? Who called her out from her rest after successful air combat on bandits? Why are there inconsistent statements from the Nigerian Air Force, being released in bits and pieces?

“Many more questions indeed. I urge the President to direct a full investigation into her death and to suspend the burial plans until the conclusion of the investigations.

