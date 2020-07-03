Army Day: Abide by your constitutional role, Buratai tells army officers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

THE Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, Tuesday told officers and men of the Nigerian Army to abide by their constitutional roles in the task of securing lives and property of Nigerians.

Speaking during in Asaba during the inauguration of six projects at the temporary headquarters of 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army as part of activities to mark this year’s Army day with the theme: ‘Nigeria’s Territorial Defense and Integrity – Imperatives for Nigeria’s Army’s Sustained Training and Operations’, he also tasked them on professionalism and responsiveness.

Buratai who was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6th Division, Major-General Felix Agugo, commended the Delta State Government for its continued support to the military formations across the state.

He also commended the Commander of the 63 Brigade, Brigadier-General Ibrahim Jallo, for judiciously deploying resources at his disposal for intended purposes.

The projects which were inaugurated as part of activities marking this year’s Army Day celebration include; medical centre, Chapel for Christian worship, Mosque for Muslim worship, kitchen, NAPEX and Military Police K9 Kennel with six trained dogs.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who commissioned the projects told the political class to emulate the Army on how to execute projects with military precision.

Okowa who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief David Edevbie said his administration was very proud of the 63 Brigade because of the regular improvement of its infrastructure.

He said: “It is certainly something that we in government must take a cue from. We must learn how to execute projects as quickly as it is done, with military precision, in the Nigerian Army.

“One thing struck me, walking through and examining these projects and that is attention to details. A lot of work and efforts have gone into designing and implementing these projects.”

Okowa held that the presence of the Army has enhanced security of lives and property in the state and promised to continue to provide the needed support to the 63 Brigade and other security agencies.

Speaking earlier, the Brigade Commander, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Jalo thanked the state government and other security agencies for their cooperation.

Jalo said the Brigade K9 kennel which already had six trained dogs will boost internal security as well as complement the proposed ‘Operation Delta Hawk’ when it comes on stream.

