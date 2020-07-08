Arewa Publishers set to honor Gov Zulum

Kindly Share This Story:

…Say he’s their best Gov of the year

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Online Publishers Forum, a collection of seasoned practising journalists has chosen Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State as the Best Performing Governor of the year 2019/2020.

Mordecai Sunday Ibrahim, Chairman of the forum, said in a statement on Wednesday, that the recognition of Governor Bababgana Zulum was n view of the massive transformation he has brought to bear in Borno State through hard work, integrity, transparency, diligence, courage, commitment to duty and patriotism which the Forum is proud to identify with and to celebrate.

“Borno State that was obviously brought to its knees by insecurity has rebounded within the first year of Zulum’s Administration in all spheres of socio-economic and infrastructural development,” they said.

“It is common knowledge that within the period under review, the governor has not only instilled discipline in the hearts of civil servants through unscheduled visits, but has also positively impacted on many lives by the numerous capital projects his administration has undertaken in addition to people centred policies and programmes, thereby bringing a huge positive difference to governance in Nigeria.”

The forum said Governor Zulum had in the last one year, worked tirelessly and risked his life by visiting areas prone to insurgents attacks to check the welfare and wellbeing of citizens,all for the progress and growth of Borno State.

“It is on record that within one year he has undertaken 326 capital projects, initiated 49 policies and programmes which are capital intensive.”

“The administration is constructing 6,544 sub-urban and low cost houses for the resettlement of internally displaced persons and refugees across the state.”

“Surveillance vehicles distributed to security agencies, he has also carried out rehabilitation of schools and established new ones, construction of Primary Health Care facilities, rehabilitation and construction of roads including the first fly-over in Maiduguri, the state capital.”

“Other projects worthy of mention, are water supplies including drilling of 213 boreholes, 18 electrification and agricultural projects, including the restoration of irrigation farming for communities in Marte.”

“Skills and entrepreneurship development were also on the front burner of Zulum’s administration targeted at reducing unemployment.”

“The governor’s frequent visits to Federal Ministries and Agencies in Abuja have also yielded dividends in his avowed commitment to make a difference in the administration of Borno State since its creation on 3 February 1976.”

“It is against these numerous and unequal achievements, that the Arewa Online Publishers Forum, after a painstaking exercise, selected Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, who is certainly set to write his name in the golden book of history in Borno State and Nigeria at large,” they said.

Vanguard

