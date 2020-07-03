APC unleashes Oyegun, Oshiomhole, Ganduje, 46 others against Obaseki

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

THE ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has appointed Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to chair its 49-member National Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship Election.

The Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the APC disclosed this in a statement by Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, yesterday.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma will serve as deputy chairman with Mr. Abbas Braimoh as secretary.

The party named two of its former national chairmen, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in the campaign council.

Both men had been at loggerheads in the lead-up to the APC primary election in Edo State with Odigie-Oyegun rooting for the incumbent, Mr Godwin Obaseki who had since defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Oshiomhole on his part allegedly worked for the emergence of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who is now the party’s candidate.

The development led Chief Odigie-Oyegun to call for the dissolution of the Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee, NWC.

Nabena said the composition of the team followed the approval for the constitution of a National Campaign Council for the 19th September, 2020 Governorship Election, by the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Also, in the council are Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Governors Inuwa Yahaya, Yahaya Bello, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Godswill Akpabio, Orji Uzor Kalu, Owelle Roachas Okorocha, and Degi Eremiemyo Biobaraku, Timipre Sylva, Dr. Pius Odubu, Abubakar Adagu Suberu among others.

