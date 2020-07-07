Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has reacted to the resignation of the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi and the Secretary to the State Government SSG, Ifedayo Abegunde from its fold, saying their personal ambitions have driven them to the point of inappropriate reasoning.

Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John Akpan Udoedehe stated this on Tuesday due ng the inauguration of the screening and appeal committees ahead of the party’s July 20 Governorship Primary Election in the state.

While the deputy governor had resigned more than a week ago and since defected to the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Mr Abegunde resigned on Monday but has been reported as saying he would not leave the APC despite not being at home with the second term ambition of the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Speaking on the situation of the APC in Ondo state, Sen. Akpan Udoedehe said; “In the last few months, our Party has been rocked by crisis, in several states, including Ondo State, where the former Deputy Governor and the former Secretary to the State Government defected to other parties to seek platforms to contest for the Governorship elections of the State.

“We should all be aware, that personal ambition could often lead people to act unreasonably, and in a manner skewed towards personal, rather than collective interest, as in this case.

“As a Party, we should, however, not be swayed from our avowed course, noting that because our Party was founded on the principles of fairness and natural justice, we should ensure that we uphold these fundamental pillars.

“In the context, we can assure you that the aspirants, who have indicated interest to fly the flag of our Party in the Ondo Governorship elections, will be subject to the same fair, credible and transparent standards in the nomination process”, he added.

He also urged the committee’s to be fair and thorough in the discharge of their mandates, noting that “actions in this regard, could either make or mar the Party’s image”.

The screening committee has the Party’s former interim National Secretary, Alhaji Tijjani Musa Tumsa as Chairman while Alhaji Umar Lawan-Kareto will chair the Screening Appeal committee.

Other members of the screening committee are Solomon Johnny, Abayomi Oyalowo, Princess Gloria Akumbomdu, Hon. Eugine Udo, Barr. Usman Dalhatu, Amb. Fati Bala, Prof. Okey Onyejekwe and Prof. Shehu Adamaraji who would serve as Secretary of the committee.

Members of the Screening Appeal Committee include Hon. Ibrahim Ebbo, Maj. Gen. Christian O. Ogwo (Retd), Alh. Danladi Chambas, Imabong Ubo, Barr. Odeh Sam, Prof. Mojeed Alabi, Hon. Opeyemi Ajayi and Senator Andrew Uchendu who was named as Secretary.

