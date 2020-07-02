APC: Oyegun, Oshiomhole to campaign for Ize-Iyamu in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has named two of its former National Chairmen, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole into the National Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship Election.

Both men had been at loggerheads in the lead-up to the APC primary election in Edo state, with Odigie-Oyegun rooting for the incumbent, Mr Godwin Obaseki who had since defected to the Peoples Democratic Party PDP. Oshiomhole on his part allegedly worked for the emergence of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who is now the party’s candidate.

The development led Chief Odigie-Oyegun to call for the dissolution of the Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee NWC.

The party also appointed Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to chair its 49-member National Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship Election.

The Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the APC disclosed this in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja and signed by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena.

According to the statement, Imo state Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma will serve as Deputy Chairman and Hon. Abbas Braimoh as Secretary.

Nabena said the composition of the team followed the approval for the constitution of a National Campaign Council for the 19th September 2020 Governorship Election, by the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Gov. Mai Mala Buni.

Other members of the council are Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Govs. Inuwa Yahaya, Yahaya Bello and Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Others are Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu, Sen. Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Timipre Sylva, Dr. Pius Odubu, Sen. Degi Eremiemyo Biobaraku, Hon. Abubakar Adagu Suberu and others.

