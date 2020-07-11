APC National Convention: ‘Why S/South should retain chairmanship’

Kindly Share This Story:

Ahead of All Progressives Congress ( APC) national convention, a Non- Governmental Organization( NGO), Power Arc Media (PAM), has drummed up support for the retention of the position of national chairman in the South-South geopolitical zone.

The Power Arc Media , an advocate of unity in the country, is of the view that retaining the chairmanship of APC in the zone is the way to go. Immediate past National Chairman of the party ,Adams Oshiomhole, and his predecessor, John Odigie- Oyegun, are both from the South-South .

The Power Arc Media in a statement by its Director of Operations, Mr. Tedd Avindigh, said such a move would create disharmony and adversely affect the party.

It added that taking the national chairmanship position out of South -South zone, would create a sense of loss and would ultimately be counterproductive to the party.

In the spirit of fairness, equity, justices and even development , they stressed that the position should remain in the South-South geopolitical zone.

The organisation said: “ It was the wisdom of the stakeholders of the party to zone the office of the national chairman of the party to the South-South geopolitical zone in particular after the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. “If the agitation by the South-East geopolitical zone to have a shot at the number one position in 2023 is sustained and the South -West zone already had the Vice Presidential slot for eight years, it is only logical that the South-South zone retains the position.

“This would balance the political equation and give every section of the country a sense of belonging .

The South-South would also be expected to do a further micro zoning which arguably favours Cross River State . Edo State has had two consecutive chairmen , Rivers State just had the national chairman , Victor Giadom and Delta State has the incumbent Deputy President of the Senate. Akwa Ibom State has the Minister of Niger Delta Ministry as well as Special Adviser on the Niger Delta Affairs while Bayelsa has the Minister of Petroleum.

Cross River State seems to be the virgin land to produce the next national chairman of APC.”

