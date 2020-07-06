Breaking News
APC mourns Inuwa Abdulkadir, ex-National Vice Chairman

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has expressed deep sadness at the death of its immediate-past National Vice Chairman (North West), Alh. Inuwa Abdulkadir Esq.

Until his death, Alh. Abdulkadir was also the Chairman Governing Board of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Chairman, Governing Council of Sokoto State University. He was once Attorney General of Sokoto state and Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

He held the traditional title of Magatakarda Babba (Chief Scribe) of the Sokoto Sultanate.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena in a statement said “the APC has lost a grassroots politician, true progressive and distinguished personality who served the party and country meritoriously and at the highest level. In grief, we urge all to remember and be comforted by the positive impact and indelible strides the late Alh. Inuwa Abdulkadir Esq left during his time on earth.

“We express our deep condolences to his immediate family, the Sokoto sultanate, the government and people of Sokoto State. May Almighty Allah be merciful and grant him Aljanat Firdaus”.

