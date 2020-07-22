APC ‘ll integrate, reconcile aggrieved members, says Udoedghe

Kindly Share This Story:

APC Caretaker Committee Secretary, Sen. John Udoedghe, said this on Wednesday when the Coalition of the APC Support Groups, led by Mr Frank Ossai, paid him a courtesy visit at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

Udoedghe said that the APC Caretaker Committee headed by Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe would address the issues of lack of rewarding system and party’s leadership failure to carry the group’s members along raised by Ossai.

“Owing to your contribution to the party, we will integrate and reconcile aggrieved members to ensure that they are part of the party system,” party’s scribe said.

He urged the members of the group to make themselves relevant in the grassroots politics as nobody would have the opportunity to hide under the integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 general elections.

Earlier, Ossai, whose members claimed they were aggrieved due to their non-inclusion in the party’s activities, urged the party to reward his members by participating in the forthcoming Ondo state general election.

According to him, one of the issues the Coalition of APC Support groups have is the lack of rewarding system.

“Since 2015, we from the South-south and other geopolitical zones we know what it means to have APC as your surname.

“We have members of our groups who had shot dead and some who lost members of their families in 2015 and 2019 general elections.

“Up till today, most of us have not been rewarded because they say it is where you work, that is where you chop.

“We are grateful that you are on board today to promote peace and unity in our party.

“I want to convey to you that our members should be rewarded and put into the activities of the party such as in the forthcoming Ondo State general election,” he said.

Ossai recalled that some of his members that participated in the 2018 National Convention, particularly those contested into various offices, were sidelined in the system.

“After the convention, some of our members particularly, those contested expressed their grievances through the appeal committee.

“And the appeal committee in its wisdom recommended that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) should carry our members along, especially those who contested in that convention. These were not done by the NWC,” he alleged.

According to him, the APC Caretaker Committee should look into the appeal Committee report of Sen. Ken Nnamani of the 2018 election contestants.

“I believe that the report is still with the party. The new APC Caretaker Committee should look into it and see how they can reconcile our members who are aggrieved to come and work for the party,” he said.

Vanguard News

