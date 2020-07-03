APC leadership crisis: Tinubu declares support for Buni led caretaker c’ttee

Kindly Share This Story:

As Buni, members meet Tinubu in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence and sincere support for the APC’s Caretaker Committee, led by its Chairman, Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

Tinubu made the remarks on Thursday, after a closed-door meeting with the chairman and members of the committee at his Bourdillon residence, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Others in the closed-door meeting include: Secretary of Caretaker Committee of APC, Senator Akpan Udo-Edehe and APC Campaign Committee for Edo Election, Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The meeting which started around 9 pm, lasted for over an hour.

Recall that Tinubu had on Saturday showed support for the formation of a caretaker committee for the party as recommended by Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The President has spoken and his decision has been accepted. It is now beholden on all of us, as members of the APC, to recommit ourselves to the ideals and principles on which our party was founded,

“President Muhammadu Buhari is much more than a mere beneficiary of the [APC] party,” Tinubu said in a statement.

Tinubu’s statement was in reaction to claims that he had been marginalised by the leadership of the APC after it dissolved its national working committee on Thursday.

The APC dissolved its national working committee based on the recommendations of Buhari whom political critics said allegedly plotted cutting down on Tinubu’s influence at the party.

Buhari also called for the immediate suspension of all pending litigations involving the party and its members, as well as the ratification of the party’s governorship primary election recently conducted in Edo State.

Meanwhile, Tinubu, while speaking with newsmen after the closed-door meeting, described the meeting as successful.

According to him, “Some of the reasons why the committee members visited is not far fetched. Of course, we have lost one of our brothers, Senator Isiaka Ajimobi they came to express condolences to the family and also looked at our party APC which is the cure for aches.

“So, we will apply ingredients of APC on what appears to be pains in our party to heal it. We discussed the future from here.

“Sincerely, we have trust and respect for the character of the chairman of the caretaker committee and willing to support him to succeed in the party. That’s all.”

Tinubu, when asked if it was a reconciliation meeting, he retorted, “Its consultation meeting. We have never been divided. We can disagree it doesn’t mean you can’t discuss over and be a good example in leadership and politics.

“We have no differences to be settled but consultation on our party APC how it can continue to be a progressive party. We are steering the ship of the nation and our party in the right direction.

Buni in his brief address, said, “We have come on consultation with our leaders because we need their experiences and guidance.”

Sanwo-Olu also simply said, “It been a fruitful consultation and I’m happy to be part of it. Thank you.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: