APC hails Buhari, Sunday Dare, on National Youth Investment Fund

Says it’s historic, innovational, transformational

The All Progressives Congress has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the National Youth Investment Fund, describing the approval as historic, innovational and transformational, the party stated that the President did not flinch in making this happen due to his passion for the development and growth of young people.

In a statement issued by Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Social Investment and a member of the APC National Caretaker Committee on behalf of the APC and young stakeholders of the party, Barrister Ismaeel stated that the announcement of the fund was well received by young Nigerians, in delight, and in gratefulness.

“On behalf of the party and especially its young progressives, I wish to express our sincere gratitude to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) for being attentive and understanding to the real concerns of young people and his magnanimity in approving this Fund without hesitation or much ado.”

“The APC, its Youth Wing and Young Stakeholders welcomed with joy, the approval of the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) by the Federal Executive Council led by President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) on Wednesday, 22nd of July 2020 following a memo presented by the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare.

“The NIYF which amounts to Seventy-Five Billion Naira (N75,000,000,000.00) is to run for a period of three (3) years in the first instance. The Fund will be designed to support innovative and creative ideas of young people across various skills, talents, industry, etc.” the statement read.

The fund according to the Honorable Minister, will be administered as a loan facility to beneficiaries during the period. Indeed, what makes this approval a historic event is a simple fact that this is the first time that an administration in the history of Nigeria is committing funds specifically targeted to the development of young people.

Ismaeel Ahmed also commended the Minister of Youth and Sport, Mr. Sunday Dare for being what he described as a “Chief Driver” of the fund.

“A big kudos to The Honourable Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare, a true friend of the Young people, a hands-on Minister and thorough Party man who understands the manifesto and the vision the party has for Nigerian Youths and the future at large. I am extremely thankful for his ideas which he pushed forward through the memo that gave birth to this. His passion for matters pertaining to the welfare, empowerment, and development of young people is highly commendable.

“To all the young people of Nigeria, this is a win that should be cherished, appreciated, and utilized to yield the results of the NYIF targets. I believe that with proper and judicious management, the set objectives will be achieved.”

Vanguard

