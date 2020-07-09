APC Crisis: Withdraw court cases, explore our constitution, Buni’s C’ttee charges members

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has asked stakeholders and other members of the party with grievances to withdraw their cases from the courts.

The committee asked the aggrieved party members to explore the mechanisms for dispute resolution as set out in APC Constitution 2014 (as amended).

The party gave the charge in a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja and signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena.

According to the statement, the Buni-led committee “has recieved the formal letter from the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) Integrity Group endorsing the Committee”.

The “NEC Integrity Group” had in the letter also presented members of its executive and Board of Trustees.

The statement read: “It is heartwarming that majority of party faithfuls have adhered to President Muhammadu Buhari’s call to party members to withdraw court cases against the party. We call on others yet to do so to withdraw the cases in the interest of the party. “We hereby call on our supporters, members and leaders to support the caretaker committee by coming forward with any issues, grievances, disputations, differences for amicable resolution.

“Governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states are forthcoming and we are poised to consolidate on our popular mandate. We call on party members to support and cooperate with the party in our preparations for these elections.

“We deeply appreciate our well-meaning party supporters, members and leaders who in their different capacities are seeking solutions to the contestations within the party. The party particularly welcome the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari who as leader of the party has continued to meet with party leaders to address some of the contestations that has beset the party recently.

“We assure all that our willingness and capacity to resolve any contestations within our party is not in doubt. Our constitution provides several internal disputes resolution mechanisms to address our disputations. We must strive to explore them when disputes arise.

The task of keeping the party unified and strong is a collective one”, the party added.

Indirect Primary for Ondo

Indications emerged on Wednesday that the party leadership may have adopted the indirect method of primary election ahead of the July 20 exercise in Ondo state.

Although no formal statement has been issued to this effect, it was learned last night that the Buni-led committee has decided to adopt some of the decisions earlier taken by the dissolved National Working Committee NWC of the party led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

