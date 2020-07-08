Vanguard Logo

Anxiety at rudderless EFCC over Magu’s successor

EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

There is anxiety in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over who succeeds the embattled Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

Vanguard had reported earlier that Mr. Mohammed Umar, the Commission’s Director of Operations, was picked to oversee the affairs of the agency in the absence of Magu.

A top official of the commission had disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Although Umar, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, is the second most senior official at the agency, it was learned that some stakeholders want the Secretary of EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, as Acting Chairman.

Details later.

