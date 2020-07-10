Anxiety as Osun community records two mysterious death in four days

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The mysterious death of two people in Ejigbo town, Osun State within four days has created tension among the residents.

It was gathered that the first victim was murdered on Monday, July 6, while the second victim was killed on Wednesday, July 8 respectively.

According to sources in the Ejigbo community, one Musibau Muraina was found dead on Sunday with his stomach cut open, exposing his intestines.

The incident mysterious death which occurred at Oya’s compound in Ejigbo, Osun around 6:45 pm left neighbours bewildered as residents flee the community.

Similarly on Wednesday, July 8, another corpse, Misratu Azeez, 45, was found dead at Oloris’s compound in the town.

The deceased, who was from Moye’s compound, was found dead around 10:30 am with an injury on her forehead.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola said a police team has visited the two scenes while a suspect, Bamidele Aboderin, was arrested in connection with the murder of Misratu, no one has been arrested over the murder of Musibau.

She, however, said the State’s Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, has urged residents of the town to remain calm as police have launched an investigation into the circumstances behind the two death.

