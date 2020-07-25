Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Fighter aircraft of the Air Component, Operation Hadarin Daji fighting to rid the North West of Banditry, have bombed and destroyed another notorious ‘Dangote’ bandits camp in Doumbourou Forest in Zamfara state, killing many bandits hiding there.

Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations made this known on Saturday.

Enenche said, ‘Air interdiction missions being conducted by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji have yielded more positive results with the destruction of a new camp belonging to the armed gang headed by the bandit leader known as “Dangote” in the Doumborou Forest area of Zamfara State.

‘The airstrike, which also resulted in the killing of several armed bandits, was executed on 23 July 2020 after Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports as well as series of confirmatory aerial surveillance missions established that members of the gang, along with their logistics items, motorcycles and hundreds of rustled livestock, had relocated from their erstwhile position to new area by a rocky high ground within the Forest.

“The Air Component, therefore, dispatched an enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location.

“The attack aircraft engaged the target area scoring accurate hits and taking out some of the bandits.

“Many others, who were seen trying to flee the location in disarray, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks.

“While commending the Air Component of Operation HAadarin Daji for their professionalism, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has urged them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all armed bandits; thus accomplishing the directives of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to restore normalcy in the North West and North Central Zones of the Country.”

