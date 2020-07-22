Anti-apartheid icon, ANC stalwart Andrew Mlageni dies at 95

Kindly Share This Story:

Anti-apartheid icon and the last surviving Rivonia trialist, Andrew Mlangeni has died at the age of 95.

In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he had learnt “with deep sadness of the passing away overnight” of Mlangeni. The ANC stalwart was admitted to 1 Military Hospital in Thaba Tshwane, Pretoria, on Tuesday following an abdominal complaint.

Ramaphosa said: “The passing of Andrew Mekete Mlangeni signifies the end of generational history and places our future squarely in our hands.

“Until recently, we were able to sit at Bab’ Mlangeni’s feet and draw on his wealth of wisdom and his unfailing commitment even at his very advanced age to a better life for all South Africans.

“With his passing as the last remaining Rivonia Trialist, Bab’ Mlangeni has indeed passed the baton to his compatriots to build the South Africa he fought to liberate and to reconstruct during our democratic dispensation. “He was a champion and exemplar of the values we need to build a South Africa that provides dignity and opportunity for all and which takes its rightful place in the global community of nations.

“My thoughts are with the Mlangeni family today and with all who have had the blessing of meeting and being touched by Bab’ Mlangeni’s passion for achieving a better society as well as his passion for a life that is well-rounded, adventurous, healthy and embracing of people from all walks of life,” Ramaphosa said.

