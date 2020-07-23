Anioma youths knock police over arrest of Obi Nwoko 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

A socio-political group, Anioma Youth Forum ( Worldwide), AYF-W, has condemned the invasion and alleged abduction of HRM, Obi Chukwunonso Nwoko, the Obi of Idumeje Ugboko Kingdom by Police operatives attached to the Delta State Police Command, last weekend.

The Forum in a statement by its leader, Comrade Nnamdi Ofonye, said: “It is with great displeasure that the leadership of Anioma Youth Forum Worldwide, AYF-W on behalf of its entire membership condemns in strong terms the reckless desecration of our revered Traditional Institution through the invasion and abduction of a Prominent Traditional Ruler, His Royal Highness, Obi Chukwunonso Nwoko, the Obi of Idumuje Ugboko kingdom by Operatives of Nigerian Police.

“It was shocking to learn that Policemen had in the early hours of Saturday invaded the Palace of the Obi and abducted HRH, Obi Chukwunonso Nwoko like a common and wanted criminal over some allegations bothering on the killing and burial of some unnamed persons in his Palace.

“We deem this act as a complete desecration of our traditional institution and a dent on the image of the revered custodians of our culture and customs.

“It is even more worrisome coming at a time when the Nigerian Police is building the much needed synergy between them and the civil populace. Why invade the Palace of a Traditional Ruler in a commando style, when a simple and formal invitation can suffice?

“Although we know that nobody is bigger than the law, we insist that as the Chief Custodian of the Idumuje Ugboko kingdom, that act of brigandage and unruly actions at the Obi’s palace by men of Nigerian Police to state the obvious, is very nauseating, insulting, ridiculing, uncalled for and above all, unacceptable.

“It is unarguable that the place of the Traditional Institution in attainment of a peaceful society cannot be over emphasized hence, it is pertinent for the Nigerian Police to apply caution and deploy the best policing practices in dealing with matters involving our Traditional stools just as they treat some highly placed individuals and political office holders.

“In furtherance of this, AYF-W remains resolute and categorically state that we are committed to championing the cause of peaceful coexistence of all and sundry while reiterating its unwavering commitment on the need to partner with the police and other security agencies in building a stronger Police/People partnership that will foster a more robust and collaborative fight against all forms of crimes and criminality in the State and the Nation as a whole to make the society a better place for all to live in.

“We also want to seize this opportunity to appreciate the Governor of Delta state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for his timely intervention that led to the freedom of HRH, Obi Chukwunonso Nwoko from the custody of the Police”.

Recall that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa while confirming the incident, said the embattled king failed to honour the invitation extended to him hence he was arrested, adding that the Monarch was not abducted as being speculated in some quarters.

