Amunike warns Osimhen against Liverpool move, touts Napoli as ideal club

Victor Osimhen could ‘become better than Didier Drogba’ and should choose Napoli over Liverpool, his former Nigeria youth coach Emmanuel Amunike has told Tuttomercatoweb.

Despite suggestions that a move to the Stadio San Paolo has been all-but agreed for weeks now, confusion continues to reign around the future of Lille’s 18-goal talisman.

Premier League champions Liverpool have been linked with Osimhen since late-2019.

And, according to CalcioNapoli24, his newly-hired agent William D’Avila has been trying to push the Nigerian international in the direction of Anfield after holding talks with those in charge at Liverpool.

But in the eyes of a man who coached Osimhen to glory at the U17 World Cup in 2015, the former Charleroi hitman should stick to the original plan and complete a long-awaited move to Napoli instead.

“I sincerely hope that Osimhen can sign for the Neapolitan club and continue his journey in Europe as a protagonist,” says Amunike when asked about Liverpool’s interest

“After his exploits at Charleroi and Lille, Napoli is now the right place for his definitive consecration.

“He has an incredible finish in front of goal, the man jumps easily and then he is very fast. Victor is still young, he has to go a long way to reach Didier (Drogba’s) level. But, in my opinion, one day he can also become stronger than him.”

Corriere dello Sport claim that Napoli are set to pay £55 million for Osimhen while handing him £45,000-a-week in wages.

Arguably the most exciting young striker in African football is expected to replace contract-rebel Arkadiusz Milik in Gennaro Gattuso’s frontline.

Vanguard

