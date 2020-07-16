Amotekun: Recruitment process’ll be devoid of partisanship —Ekiti govt

Kindly Share This Story:

…Seeks traditional institution’s support

…Receives over 200 applications within 24hrs

…As Ondo recruits 500 personnel

By Dayo Johnson & Rotimi Ojomoyela

THE Ekiti State Government, yesterday, assured that the recruitment process into its security network code-named Amotekun, would be thorough, transparent and non-partisan.

Similarly, no fewer than 500 personnel have been recruited into the Amotekun corps in Ondo State.

The Ekiti State government, however, solicited the support of traditional institutions in the recruitment of personnel with proven integrity and character into the security network.

Chairman of the governing board of the security outfit, Mr. Akin Aregbesola said this during an advocacy visit to traditional rulers and local government chairmen in Ekiti East, Gboyin and Ekiti South-West Local Government Areas of the State.

Soliciting the support of traditional rulers in the recruitment process, Aregbesola explained that the traditional rulers had critical roles to play in the selection of personnel that would serve in the outfit.

Also, the Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Brig-Gen. Joe Komolafe (retd), who spoke at the meeting, explained that the board decided to go through the online application to guide against situations where fraudsters would capitalise on the process to swindle unsuspecting applicants, among other factors.

Komolafe said: “We decided to make the recruitment online because we got information that some people were already luring people into paying a certain amount of money for them to be recruited into the security outfit.

“The online process is designed in a way that it would prevent fraudsters from compromising it. It would also guarantee that we can do a background check on all applicants.

“The Governor told me that the security outfit is not established for a political reason but to secure the lives and property of the people by warding off all forms of criminality from the State.”

Responding, the Chairman, Traditional Council and Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi charged local government chairmen to live up to expectations by supporting local intelligence that would help in combating insecurity in the State.

In Gboyin local government, the chairman, traditional council of the local government and Olode of Ode Ekiti, Oba Samuel Aderiye assured the board members that the traditional rulers would only recommend people of reputable characters that had been proven in the art of native technology for the job.

Ondo recruits 500 personnel

Meanwhile, over 10,000 persons have applied for the Amotekun job in Ondo State.

The Corps Commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said that those recruited are the first phase while others would come in phases.

Adeleye, who spoke at the training of the recruits in Akure, said that the headquarters of the corps would be in the state capital while it would also have offices across the 18 council areas of the state.

Adeleye noted that while the recruits are going through training which will be fully residential, those to be engaged in the second phase would then be interviewed.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Security Affairs, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo lauded the leadership of the agency for successfully driving the government vision for Amotekun.

Dojumo said that with the determination of the state governor to see to the actualisation of the corps, criminals would run out of the state.

