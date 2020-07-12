Amotekun: Hunters threaten boycott over online registration

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

The new security outfit, Amotekun launched by the six south West governors to check rising insecurity in the zone may have run into a brick wall in Oyo State as local hunters have vowed to disengage if the leadership of the outfit insists on online registration for interested applicants.

Hunters in the South West who spoke through their Chairman, Oba Nureni Ajijola Anabi said they know all nooks and crannies in the forest more than any other group.

Oba Ajijola, while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan said they had earlier sounded a warning that the recruitment exercise into the outfit should not be based on paper qualification.

Ajijola had told Vanguard that when Amotekun hunters begins operation, all hoodlums, violent Fulani herders, kidnappers, armed robbers, dangerous gangs like One Million Boys would be flushed out of the zone.

“Amotekun will be stationed at borders and will fish out all Almajirais and send them back to their states. We know all the routes the violent herders, kidnappers ply.

“We are hunters; we are familiar with all forests in the zone. Forest is a normal terrain for us. We will catch them and hand them over to the police.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

