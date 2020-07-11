Breaking News
Translate

American Airlines threatens to cancel some Boeing 737 MAX orders

On 4:15 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:

American Airlines threatens to cancel some Boeing 737 MAX orders

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) has threatened to cancel some of its orders for Boeing Co’s (BA.N) grounded 737 MAX jets unless the planemaker helps secure funding for them, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

American Airlines has struggled to secure financing for 17 jets it had expected Boeing to deliver this year due to the coronavirus crisis, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2ZUtQed)

READ ALSO: FG takes delivery of Boeing 737 – NG full flight simulator

Boeing has been working to help line up financing for American’s 737 MAX jets, and under one possible scenario, the planemaker’s financing arm could purchase the aircraft and lease them to American, eventually selling the planes and the payment stream to leasing companies, according to the report.

American currently has a total of 76 737 MAXs on order. The company declined to comment on the report.

(Reuters/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!