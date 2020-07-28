Alleged NDDC fraud: No contract awarded to Justice Dimgba, firm clarifies

Kindly Share This Story:

A company, Eve-Rite Logistics Ltd., on Tuesday, said that Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court did not get any contract from the Niger Delta Development Commission contrary to the media reports.

The company’s Secretary, Aghogho Akpojotor., gave the clarification in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja with the title: “Re: Judge, Reps, EFCC, Army, Police Officers, APC Chieftain Ex-governors, others, listed as Alleged Beneficiaries in NDDC Contracts.”

Akpojotor said as a reputable registered contractor with NDDC, the company had a track record of both concluded and ongoing jobs with the NDDC.

The secretary, who said the contract linked to Justice Dimgba was awarded to Eve-Rite Logistics Ltd., described the allegation as “despicable.”

According to her, not only does the judge have nothing to do with the award or execution of the contract by us, he also has no interest in our company.

“Our attention has been drawn to various publications in the social media alleging that Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court (FHC) got a contract worth N249,555,206.25 awarded to him by the NDDC.

“We initially did not think much about the publication until we realised that the amount of the contract N249,555,206.25 and the description of the location was the same amount as the contract awarded to and executed by our company in his hometown (community), Uturu, in Abia State.

“The allegation that the contract was awarded to the judge was therefore nothing but a mischievous attempt not only to malign the judge but to imply that our company was involved in some fraudulent and corrupt contract scheme.

“The contract in Uturu, Abia State, was awarded to our company, Eve-Rite Logistics Ltd, by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), for the rehabilitation of the road.

“Uturu, where the job was executed is in Abia State, one of the states that constitute the NDDC,” she said.

The secretary pointed out that even though the company had completed the job, “we were neither paid any mobilisations fee nor paid any money at all for the job.

“The company undertook the execution of the job at its expense.”

She said the publication was misleading and capable of lowering the organisation in the estimation of right-thinking members of the public, “by giving the impression to all those who are aware that our company executed the contract, that our company is a front for some other person.

“To suggest that such a person is a judge, makes the story much more damaging to our hard-earned reputation.

“We consider it defamatory of the media media outfits to have inferentially made the statement with respect to us.”

Akpojotor, therefore, demanded all media outfits that had published the story to pull the same down and desist from publishing “the unfounded allegations.”

