Alleged cultism: Ogun govt, DSS, stand as guarantors for suspended Ilaro SUG president

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro (FPI), Ogun state has listed conditions that must be satisfied before it lifts the suspension on the embattled President of the institution’s Students’ Union Government (SUG), Comrade Adegboye Olatunji, over alleged cultism.

The institution stated that a letter of certification from the embattled SUG president’s Guarantors will be required for his studentship to be restored.

The guarantors as sighted by VANGUARD on Friday in Abeokuta, in a letter addressed to Olatunji, titled, “Restoration of Studentship”, the school stated; “Accordingly, the Academic Board at its meeting held on Thursday, July, 2, 2020, taking into consideration the intervention of Ogun State government resolved to restore your studentship with the following conditions;

“A letter of certification from your Guarantors, that is, the Ogun State Government, and the Department of State Services (DSS) to maintain law and order for the period of your studentship in the Institution and Community.”

It would be recalled that Olatunji was arrested on Sunday, February 9 for allegedly belonging to a cult group. He was suspended from the school, removed as the SUG President, and subsequently charged to court.

The Polytechnic in a letter, signed by the institution’s Registrar, Mrs. A.F Osore and dated Thursday, July 2, noted that the restoration of Olatunji’s studentship followed the intervention of the Ogun State government in the crisis between the management of the institution and the students’ community in the state.

“Sequel to your apprehension by the Nigeria police force for engaging in an unlawful association and your subsequent appearance before the relevant court of law, the academic board in exercise of its powers placed you on suspension in line with section 13 (1) (c) of the Federal Polytechnics Act of July 25, 1979, as amended in 2019 and in compliance with category A offence, number 17 and 32b of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro Student Handbook”.

“However, based on the intervention of the Ogun State government on the matter through a meeting coordinated by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and having in attendance, the Advisers to the Governor on Security, Labour, Students Matters, representative of the Department of State Services (DSS) in the State, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Executives(Ogun State), Rector, The Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro (FPI) and Deputy Registrar (Rectory), FPI”.

“And a follow-up letter dated 30th June 2020 and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi wherein it was directed that the status quo be maintained pending the outcome of the court case of cultism instituted against you”.

The institution urged Olatunji to always maintain law and order for the period of his studentship in the Polytechnic and the community.

