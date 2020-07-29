Alleged Bandits Attack Plot: No cause for alarm — Kano Police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Kano State Police Command has on Tuesday said no cause for alarm over alleged plots by armed bandits to launch an attack in the ancient city of Kano.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Habu Sani who stated this while decorating 252 officers of the Command elevated to new ranks, acknowledged that it received reports of such rumours and have made several visits to identified​ areas suspected to be a haven for bandits, but nothing yet was enough to bring panic.

CP Sani urged all Kano residents to go about their normal businesses without any fear while appealing to them to report suspicious movements and give useful information that could lead to arrest and prosecution of criminals and bandits.

He also assured that adequate security arrangments have been put in place to forestall any eventuality in the state.

Sani, however, appealed to the Muslim faithful to ensure blissful and peaceful Sallah celebrations through obedience to the laws of the land and strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

To the newly decorated officers, CP Sani tasked the promotees to remain resolute and never derail from the ethics and ethos of the police force.

Newly promoted ranks include nine Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) elevated to Superintendents of Police (SP); four Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) promoted to DSPs; and 239 Inspectors who were elevated to ASPs.

