Allegation of corruption against Malami false, says NYCN

Says it’s attempt to rubbish Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE National Youth Council of Nigeria,NYCN, Wednesday, rose in defence of the Attorney General of the Federal, Abubakar Malami in the corruption allegations levelled against him in the social media, describing the allegations as false.

The organisation which claimed that it has carried out its independent investigation on the allegations insisted that the allegations have all “been found to be nothing other than merchandise in falsehood.”

NYCN National President, Comrade Solomon Adodo, addressing the press Wednesday in Abuja, asked the general public to disregard the allegations.

According to him, people within the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, who he noted, was not happy with how Malami’s legal advice resulting in the amicable resolution of the party’s recent crisis, was behind the “falsehood.”

“You may have seen a building which they claim that Mr. Malami built for his son. And you may have read of other properties which they unsuccessfully tried to link him to.

“These have all been found to be nothing other than merchandise in falsehood,” he insisted.

He spoke further: “Now, one would wonder what is Malami’s offence. There may be too many, but we would share with you the ones we know.

“Malami is one of those who are close and genuine to President Muhammadu Buhari. He understands clearly, what his vision is, and does everything within the law to actualize that vision.

“Consequent upon point one above, when the All Progressives Congress (APC) was headed to an avoidable crisis, with litigations everywhere, Mr. President in his capacity as the authentic leader of the Party announced his endorsement of a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

“According to him (Mr. President), he has “sought highest legal opinions…”

“That legal opinion is now credited to the Attorney General, Mr. Malami. But we dare add here, that if it was Malami alone that gave the President that legal opinion, he gave a very correct legal advice, the APC should remain very grateful to him.

“Following point two above, the National Working Committee (NWC) was dissolved. We are aware that those who that Party Leadership was working for are still very unhappy. And since there is a limit to how they can vent their anger on Mr. President, they have chosen to unleash all their venoms on the Attorney General.”

“So when you begin to hear about those lies, spurious allegations and smear campaigns, these are some of the reasons.

“As young people, we say a firm NO! If Malami and those who share the genuine vision of Mr. President are not rallied round, the vultures hanging around will feast on this country and even a carcass may not be left.”

