Alhaji Saliu emerges as Ondo state SDP Governorship Candidate

Alhaji Adekunle Saliu has emerged as the governorship candidate of Ondo State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the October 10, 2020, gubernatorial election.

Alhaji Saliu was elected on Thursday, July 23, 2020 by 360 delegates of SDP at Motel Place in Ondo town during a special affirmative indirect primary election of the party. The affirmative primary election was conducted by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Alfa Mohammed.

The electoral event began with the accreditation of all delegates after which two other aspirants, Otunba Olorunfemi Adeniyi and Barrister Abiola Olawole announced their withdrawal from the race claiming their decision was in the best interest of peace and unity of Ondo State chapter of SDP. Alhaji Adekunle Saliu was thereafter elected with overwhelming “Yes” votes from all the 360 delegates and thousands of party supporters in attendance.

The national executive of SDP in attendance at the primary election was led by the National Secretary of the party who also doubles as the chairman of the Primary Election Committee, Alhaji Hussein Saleh Dass. Other national officers of the party present at the event include the National Publicity Secretary, Mr Alfa Mohammed and the National Welfare Officer of the party, Prince Wale Aladeoba.

Also present at the primary were the Acting Ondo State Chairman of SDP, Barrister Dele Thomas, former Ondo State Chairman and national leader of the party, Chief Korede Duyile, State Secretary of the party and Mr Festus Agboola. In addition, the primary election was likewise attended by the 18 Local Government Chairmen of the party, Local Government Speakers of Women and Youth Parliaments of the party, members of the State Working Committee (SWC), State Executive Committee (SEC) and notable leaders of SDP in Ondo State. Also present were INEC officials, security operatives and members of the press.

However, the only National Assembly member elected on the platform of SDP, Rep Tajudeen Adefisoye was absent at the event.

It was gathered that he had earlier sent an apology to members of the State Executive of the party for his unavoidable absence.

But in his congratulatory message, Adefisoye described Alhaji Saliu, the gubernatorial candidate of SDP

as a philanthropist and a dedicated humanitarian. He also described the victory of Alhaji Adekunle Saliu as a victory for all members of SDP in Ondo State.

While thanking the delegates and the Electoral Committee members,

Alhaji Saliu expressed his gratitude to the 360 delegates for their firm belief in his aspiration and great vision for Ondo State. He also thanked his co-contestants, Otunba Olorunfemi Adeniyi and Barrister Abiola Olawole for the honour done to him by withdrawing from the contest.

He, however, promised in his acceptance speech to lead the party to victory in the October 10, 2020 governorship election of Ondo State. Alhaji Saliu also assured of running a human development based government if elected.

The SDP governorship candidate, Alhaji Adekunle Saliu is a prince of Afin Akoko in Akoko North Local Government Area of Ondo State. He is a young and successful entrepreneur who is based in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

“After getting elected by the grace of God, serious efforts will be geared toward making the party very stable and I will also address the issue of members that have cultivated the habit of selling out SDP during elections. We are also very happy that the dissolution of the State Working Committee of our party has been declared an act of nullity today by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of Abuja Federal High court.

“We are all at peace that our own group has been officially recognized as the authentic faction of SDP with today’s court declaration that the status quo should remain. I cannot but appreciate Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye for saving our party from being deregistered by INEC. There wouldn’t have been any SDP today if not for the heroic victory of Hon. Adefisoye to represent Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency. This is definitely an attribute that qualifies him as a highly respected national leader of our great party, SDP”, said Alhaji Saliu.

