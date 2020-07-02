Alajede Ibrahim predicts digital marketing future in ten years

Kindly Share This Story:

From banners to big data, digital marketing has continuously adapted to meet the needs of customers and brands alike.

Today, with increased connectivity and established digital infrastructure, changes are happening much faster.

The traditional digital marketing landscape of paid media, SEO, content marketing, social media, community management, and more experiences dramatic developments and changes as innovations in technology advance.

In this modern era, digital marketing is not complete if it does not entail digital strategy and expression.

Having a deep understanding of digital marketing requires thinking beyond any tool or channel. BiyiThePlug has traveled ahead of us all.

Here is what Alajede Ibrahim Ajebiyi popularly known as (BiyiThePlug), a digital media strategist, Music curator, and influencer with over eight years experience says about The Future of digital marketing in the next ten years;

“Digital marketing is not just about a set of marketing channels; it is a different way of connecting people with products and the world. Digital marketing allows you to customize and segment your audience in a measurable and valuable way.

Ibrahim (BiyiThePlug) stated that We will see technology play a more significant role than ever before in the lifetime of human history. Here is what will happen in 10 years”

Content

“It’s no surprise – Content is ‘the king’ in the digital marketing space. Marketers will need to shift their focus from product/solution-centric content strategy to customer-centric strategies (what challenges a customer is facing). The content has to be educative rather than a sales pitch with cool graphics. Content Strategy will be a locus point of all the digital marketing efforts.”

Automation

“Automation would be more effective in the way we interact with the target audience. The content strategy has to align with your automation strategy. The complexity of Drip Campaigns will continue to grow with the increasing number of variables in the dynamic global markets. Companies will look for highly analytical minds who can envisage such complex workflows to attain the desired Goal conversions. Cold calling, bulk emails will become a thing of the past.”

Artificial Intelligence

“While marketers are struggling to get their grip on automation, AI will open doors for a new level of opportunities. AI will uncover the blind spots of marketers and will bring in insights to make strategic decisions that can change the face of the marketing world. While technology is changing the course of digital marketing and helping the marketers get close to understanding the consumer needs, marketers will have to continue adding to their skills to ‘Stay relevant.”

