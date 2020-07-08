Akwa Ibom first Lady urges youths to shun get-rich-quick syndrome

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Wife of Akwa Ibom State governor, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel, has advised female youths in the State to shun the get-rich-quick syndrome and unhealthy competition.

Mrs. Emmanuel who gave the advice yesterday when she hosted the leaders of Akwa Ibom Female Youths at the Banquet Hall Government House Uyo, urged them to rather imbibe the right virtues of contentment, self-discipline and dignity.

She frowned at the dangerous trends of promiscuity, nudity and obscene language being bandied on social media by youths were not encouraging, stating that they must henceforth become the change agents in the society.

She thanked the group for their steadfast support towards the present administration, and appealed that the support should be sustained.

Her words, “As female youths, you must understand that you are the future mothers of this state. What we are doing is to groom and prepare you for leadership when the time comes. But we will not achieve that if your character is questionable.

“You must be well cultured in dressing, attitude and speaking as future mothers and leaders. Be upright, harness your talents, potentials and channel your youthful energy into positive ventures.

“I want you all present here to become mentors to our female children in your respective communities. By so doing you will be building a society that is anchored on sound morals. Be good ambassadors by your actions and endeavour to leave indelible marks for posterity sake,”

In his remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Matters, Comrade Aniefiok Iwaudofia while speaking, commended the current administration for its commitment towards the development of Akwa Ibom youths.

“In the history of youth politics in the state, we’ve never had a group of female youths until the gender friendly administration led by Mr. Udom Emmanuel came into office and provided a platform for all female youths to excel. This is highly commendable. “, he said.

Vanguard

