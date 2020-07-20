AK47 rifles, ammunition recovered from 5 policemen killed in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

Police sources at the Delta State police command confirmed the recovery of four AK47 rifles and ammunition taken from some policemen on illegal duties by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS at the Eruemukokharien axis of the East/West road in Ughelli North local government area of the state.

Though the State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa and the state Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya, have consistently feigned ignorance of the incident, a circular from the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 5, which was sighted by Vanguard, gave details of the incident leading to the death of the policemen.

The circular which was addressed to all Commissioner of Police and Divisional Police Officers in the zone also warned against the negligence of duty by Senior Police Officers, SUPOLs, with a charge on them to consistently monitor their men to check against police personnel on illegal duties.

Giving details of the Ughelli June 13 incident that led to the shooting of the policemen, the circular disclosed that five policemen were killed during the incident while four AK47 rifles were recovered.

The statement also disclosed that the slain policemen, who were dressed in mufti, were from the Bayelsa State police command adding that they had travelled to Ughelli for an illegal activity when they were accosted by the SARS operatives leading to their deaths.

Meanwhile, the family of the driver of the commercial vehicle, who was killed alongside the slain policemen, have continued to appeal to the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to investigate the circumstances that led to the killing of their son who was killed alongside the slain policemen.

The driver, Efe Radio, had conveyed the policemen from Yenegoa, Bayelsa State to Ughelli in his Toyota picnic car with number plates: MUS 761 AT.

