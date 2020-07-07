Breaking News
Ajimobi was an enigma, says Ajayi Crowther VC

Prof. Dapo Asaju, the Vice-Chancellor, Ajayi Crowther University, says late Abiola Ajimobi was an enigma, who supported the varsity right from its creation.

He made the disclosure on Monday during a condolence visit to the Ajimobi family at their Oluyole residence in Ibadan.

Asaju, who led a delegation of principal officers from the varsity, said the former Oyo State Governor and his family contributed immensely to the growth of the institution.

Recall that the late Ajimobi,  who died on June 25, was buried at his Oluyole residence on June 28 in Ibadan.

“We are here to pay our condolences to the Ajimobi family for the passing on of his Excellency.

“He touched our lives in many ways. He was the one that inaugurated the Vice Chancellor’s lodge. He was personally present there.

“The wife holds a doctorate degree of the university, and  she donated an ICT centre to the university. There are also students who are enjoying scholarships of the family at the institution.

“The family has been generous to us. So, we are paying this condolence visit to thank the family for what they have done in our life.

“We are paying a condolence visit to our mother on behalf of the institution, the management and the students.

“He was an enigma, very generous, very down to heart and very humble; highly disciplined and very principled,” he said.

 

