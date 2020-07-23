Aisha Yesufu faults President’s trip to Mali, Says Buhari now a ‘blogger’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Rights activist and co-founder of the Bring Back Our Girls, BBOG Movement, Aisha Yesufu has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s peace mission to Mali, saying more than anything else, he ought to have stayed put to address the myriads of challenges facing his own country.

Aisha who is famed for her consistent crusades for social justice and good governance noted that with the worsening security situation in the country, the President should have known that leaving for Mali is the least expectation of Nigerians who look up to him for result-driven leadership.

In a two and a half minutes video made available to Vanguard, the rights activist likens the President to a blogger “who has since been sending Nigerians, pictures and videos of him wearing a mask.”

She said: “Our travel blogger is back in business as he has jetted out to Mali. Anything that will make him be on the plane and anything that has to do with travelling outside the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will do it. He is there to talk about the political situation, unrest and everything in the Francophone country. Meanwhile, his country is boiling, his country has practically fallen but that doesn’t concern President Buhari. All that concerns him is an opportunity to stand on the steps of the Presidential plane and wave. They are already sending the pictures to us and that is all that matters!”

Continuing, Aisha said it doesn’t matter to the Commander-in-Chief that Boko Haram insurgents “have just murdered some Nigerians whose lives and properties he is supposed to protect and it doesn’t matter that citizens are being killed every day. It doesn’t matter that security agents are being killed all over Nigeria. There’s so much insecurity in the land, so much poverty and hunger in the land. But all these don’t matter. What matters is that the opportunity of travelling came and he grabbed it.

“His being a President is to enjoy the perks of office and never to take any responsibility. Do you remember those aid workers taken by Boko Haram and so many Nigerians that have been executed? They send gruesome videos hoping that can shock Buhari but they are mistaken,” she lamented, adding that “when there is an opportunity to fly, he jumps at it but you won’t see him when it is time to lead and lead from the front.”

Vanguard News

