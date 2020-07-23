Breaking News
Aisha Buhari mourns Ismaila Isa Funtua

On 3:40 am
Late Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has commiserated with Mrs. Hauwa Funtua, over the death of her husband.

Funtua, 78, died on Monday night in Abuja.

Buhari said: “Funtua will be remembered for his support to female politicians, especially his role to get them appointed into different boards in the last four years.

“I extend my condolence to Hauwa and the entire family over the death of Malam Ismaila Funtua.

“We pray that Allah SWT will grant him aljannatul firdaus.

“May Allah grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”

