Edo 2020: Aides resignation will not affect Obaseki’s victory ― PDP chieftain

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – DESPITE the resignations in the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo Central senatorial district, Elder Mathew Emiohe, Tuesday said the PDP is not perturbed by the actions of some aides of the governor describing them as moles and that the party is excited over their exit from the government.

Emiohe who is a grass-root politician is a board member of the state-owned Ambrose Alli University, AAU, Ekpoma, spoke to newsmen in Benin City.

He said the PDP is ready to vote massively for Obaseki whom he said has many visible projects in his kitty.

He alleged that the opposition party is only interested in perpetrating and instigating violence in the state to gain relevance.

Emiohe said “Those that are leaving are the ones we don’t want in the PDP because we don’t want to have betrayals and moles among us, they don’t have any political relevance and cannot win their units or wards. Nobody is going anywhere with them.

“However, in any elections, it is normal, people must decamp and resigned. PDP have equally received large numbers of APC supporters too. So, we are not bothered at all, we are also gaining more.

“As a political party, we are very prepared for the September governorship election while the other party is preaching violence. This only tells you that they are not ready. We are interested in peace and victory because of the level of our preparedness.

“The fact that Obaseki has performed and with all the things Oshiomhole did to him only generated sympathy for the governor. The disqualification meted to him was uncalled for. For instance, I am an Esan man, our people are not happy because Obaseki is the only governor that has given us hope.

“When he was disqualified, all Esan people felt disqualified, the Esan agenda was disqualified. The momentum to vote Obaseki today is very high and we have never seen this before. Victory for Obaseki is sure”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

