AIB opens investigation into ground collision at Lagos airport

By Lawani Mikairu

Nigeria Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, yesterday commenced investigations into the collision incident involving an Airbus A330-243 with the Nationality registration Marks OD-MEA operated by Middle East Airline and a Boeing 777 with Nationality and registration Marks TC-LJC operated by Turkish Airline, which occurred on Wednesday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

One of the planes was parked at the apron, while the other aircraft was taxing when the collision occurred.

Disclosing the commencement of the investigation, AIB General Manager, Public Affairs, Tunji Oketunbi said: “Accident Investigation Bureau has been notified and has commenced an investigation into a serious incident involving an Airbus A330-243 with the Nationality registration Marks OD-MEA operated by Middle East Airline and a Boeing 777 with nationality and registration Marks TC-LJC operated by Turkish Airline, which occurred on the 29th July 2020 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos”.

” The Turkish cargo aircraft was parked at the international apron when the Middle East airbus was taxing before it ran into it, cutting through the tail cone and damaged part of the right horizontal stabilizer of the Turkish aircraft”.

” All passengers on the Middle East Airline had to disembark with no injury or fatality. The Bureau will appreciate that the general public and press do not pre-empt the cause of the serious incident until a formal report is issued”, the bureau Spokesman added.

