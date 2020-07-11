Aguma writes Buni, seeks c’ttee to end factionalisation of Rivers APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Caretaker Committee Chairman of a faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Hon. Igo Aguma has petitioned the Acting Chairman of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party, Mai Bala Buni, urging him to set up an independent committee to tackle the issues of factionalisation of the party in the state.

Aguma in a statement in Port Harcourt Saturday also noted that the NWC of the party were also requested to in the same vein open a new office in the state so that all the factions could meet at ease.

Aguma expressed worries over the appeal of the Rivers State High Court that pronounced him acting chairman of the party by the faction led by Sokonte Davies, noting that it was contrary the directive of the leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari, that all litigation should seize.

He said: “As the Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC in Rivers state, I have submitted a situation report to the National Caretaker Committee of the Party ably led by His Excellency, Alhaji Mai Bala Buni. The report which is comprehensive is with respect to the activities of the party in Rivers state so far.

“It proposed to the National Caretaker Committee the need to set up an independent committee to deal with the fractionalisation of the party in the state with a view to bringing about peace and reconciliation to the party.

“It also intimates the National Caretaker Committee on the effort of the Caretaker Committee under my watch to acquire a neutral Secretariat for the state chapter for a period where all factions will be comfortable to visit since the two factional Secretariats are not acceptable to either faction in the state.

“The situation report also contains far-reaching recommendations on factors that will promote genuine peace and reconciliation in the state chapter of the party and revive the state strictures along the lines of constitutional politics and democratic inclusiveness.”

