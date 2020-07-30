Agribusiness: Gov Ayade constitutes 23-man c’ttee on AAD scheme

Kindly Share This Story:

To launch scheme Aug 24 in Calabar

The Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, has launched a 23-man Project Management Committee for the implementation of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme, AADS, in Cross River State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Coordinator/Facilitator of the CBN Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme, Cross River State, Prince Michael Nku Abuo, and made available to Vanguard.

According to the statement for purpose of clarity, the two agricultural focus of the state in line with the scheme are Palm plantation and Livestock (Poultry-Broilers and Layers).

The statement reads in part, “In line with the guideline of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, in the implementation of the Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme, AADS in all states in the federation and the FCT.

“His Excellency, Sen Prof Benedict Ayade, the Executive Governor of Cross River State has approved the constitution of a project management committee of the AAD Scheme in Cross River State to ensure the effective and even distribution of the 10,000 beneficiaries across the 3 senatorial districts and 196 wards of the 18 LGAs thus:

Prof John Inyang, Hon Commissioner of Land Prince Michael Nku Abuo, State Coordinator of the Scheme High Chief Tony Udiandeye Hon Asuquo Ekpenyong Jnr, Commissioner of Finance Hon Okon Nyong Owuna, Commissioner of Agriculture Barr Alphonsus Eba, DG Due Process His Royal Highness, the Paramount Ruler of Bakassi Barr Mrs. Tina Agbo, Secretary to the State Government Rt Hon Marjorie Asuquo, Special Adviser Development Funding Mrs. Ajibike Agba, Special Adviser Community Enterprise Development Rev Fr Malachy Ephraim Mr. Kingsley Obasse, Management Consultant Mr. Oscar Ofuka, Special Adviser/Chairman of Cocoa Development Barr Mrs. Millioneth Okon, Legal Representation Hon Emmanuel Ndem, Chairman of Akpabuyo and Chairman of Chairmen Forum Hon Chris Ogar, State House of Assembly Mr. Paul Umoh, Director of ICT Hon Rita Ayim, Commissioner Ministry of Women Affairs Mr. Otu Otu Ita, SSA Fiscal Responsibility Hon John Ateh, Leader of CrAyadeoss River State Legislative Leaders Forum

Hon Joe Oshie Abang, Commissioner of ICT Hon Lebo Edu, Special Adviser Agriculture Amb Nkoyo Toyo, CEO Green Money

The statement also it made known that “In addition, the earlier inaugurated Local Government Coordinators are to form the Project Monitoring Committee of the scheme.”

Meanwhile, the statement disclosed that “His Excellency, Sen Prof Benedict Ayade, the Executive Governor will officially launch the scheme in the state on the 24th of August, 2020 in Calabar at a venue to be communicated to all invited guests.”

