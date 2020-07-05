AGN visits Regina Daniels, names her baby ‘Nollywood Baby of the year’

Kindly Share This Story:

The Actors Guild of Nigeria paid a courtesy visit to one of their own and the wife of billionaire philanthropist and Antarctica explorer, Regina Daniels who recently had her baby.

The Actors Guild was lead by the President, Emeka Rollas who presented the gift during Prince Ned Nwoko weekly family reunion where they all come together for different sports activities.

Regina Daniels also took out time to play billiard ball. According to the pictures and video released by the Media and Publicity officer Adeniyi Ifetayo, Regina was seen by the snooker before the Actor Guild of Nigeria did their presentation. “This is our baby, Nollywood baby of the year, we are here to rejoice with your family,” said Emeka Rollas. The presentation took place at their palatial resident at Royal Court villa in Abuja.

See more photos below…

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: