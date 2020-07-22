Again, Court affirms INEC’s power to deregister political parties 

Kindly Share This Story:

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday for the fourth time affirmed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) acted within its power when it deregistered 74 political parties.

The ruling yet again dashed the hope of 74 political parties seeking the reversal of their deregistration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In separate judgements delivered on Wednesday, Hon. Justice Nkeonye Evelyn Maha dismissed the cases filed by the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) and Reform and Advancement Party (RAP) challenging their de-registration by INEC.

The Court was emphatic that the two parties were in breach of Section 225A of the Constitution and therefore affirmed that INEC was not only right but has powers under the Constitution to de-register them.

The Parties are among 74 non-performing parties de-registered by INEC on 6th February 2020.

It would be recalled that recently, the courts delivered a string of judgements against some of the de-registered parties challenging the action of the Commission.

Twice on June 5, 2020, and June May 28, 2020, the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Taiwo Taiwo and another Federal High Court on June 11, 2020, presided over by Justice Anwuli Chikere upheld the powers of INEC to de-register political parties.

The two parties, DPP and RAP, were not part of the earlier suits by some of the de-registered parties.

