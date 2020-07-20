Aftermath of Vanguard exclusive report: Reps C’mte chair, Tunji-Ojo, steps down from presiding over NDDC probe

Kindly Share This Story:

…pleads understanding of colleagues, Nigerians

By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has recused himself from further presiding over the probe of the Commission.

At a resumed hearing of the probe which had the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Goodswill Akpabio; the Managing Director of NDDC and head, Interim Management Committee of NDDC, Professor Daniel Keme Pondei on Monday, Ojo while making his opening speech disqualified himself.

The resignation of the Ondo Reps member representing Akoko North East/West Federal Constituency, has confirmed Vanguard exclusive that there was pressure on him to recuse himself.

Pleading with the understanding of his colleague lawmakers and indeed, Nigerians, Ojo said the probe was for the good of the people of the Niger Delta region, saying he had no personal interest.

His deputy has since stepped into his shoes, now in charge of the proceedings as the hearing continues.

Kindly Share This Story: